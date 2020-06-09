Masks, temperature checks required for guests when Cedar Point reopens in July

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky has a July 9 reopening date.

Among the safety guidelines in place, masks will be required.

Here is what is listed on the website for parent company Cedar Fair:

A new online reservation system to manage capacity and facilitate appropriate social distancing;

A health screen and temperature check before each guest, associate or vendor enters the park;

New social distancing protocols throughout the parks;

The requirement for guests, associates, and vendors to wear masks as directed by protocols;

An abundance of hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the parks; and

Increased cleaning and sanitization procedures of all high-touch areas throughout the parks.

An opening date for the Cedar Point waterpark has not been set.

