Fox 8 legend Dick Goddard tests positive for COVID-19, daughter says
Masks, temperature checks required for guests when Cedar Point reopens in July

by: Talia Naquin

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky has a July 9 reopening date.

Among the safety guidelines in place, masks will be required.

Here is what is listed on the website for parent company Cedar Fair:

  • A new online reservation system to manage capacity and facilitate appropriate social distancing;
  • A health screen and temperature check before each guest, associate or vendor enters the park;
  • New social distancing protocols throughout the parks;
  • The requirement for guests, associates, and vendors to wear masks as directed by protocols;
  • An abundance of hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the parks; and
  • Increased cleaning and sanitization procedures of all high-touch areas throughout the parks.

An opening date for the Cedar Point waterpark has not been set.

