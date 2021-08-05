Masks required in Cuyahoga County buildings

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An executive order for Cuyahoga County goes into effect Thursday, August 5, requiring masks in all county buildings.

Cuyahoga County is listed as an area with a “substantial spread” of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Wednesday, county health leaders and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced they’re recommending masks in public indoor settings.

“Our numbers are going back up. People are getting sick. People are going to the hospital. We’ve been doing this long enough to know that wearing a mask works,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish at a press conference Wednesday.

The rule applies to ages 2 and up.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 2167 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

That’s the highest number the state has reported since April.