Masks required in Akron city buildings

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Masks are required once against in Akron city buildings starting Monday, August 9, due to the transmission spread of COVID-19.

Summit County has a substantial spread of coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease control.

About 50% of the county’s residents are vaccinated, the CDC reports.

The CDC recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, should wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high coronavirus transmission.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached 5 million one year ago.

According to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, that number now exceeds 35 million.