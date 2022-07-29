CLEVELAND (WJW) – Anyone visiting the Cuyahoga County Justice Center will once again be required to wear a mask.

The Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court sent a tweet explaining that the Centers For Disease Control has upgraded Cuyahoga County to “Red” for high COVID transmission. Therefore, masks are required in court buildings while the status remains in place.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting almost 30-thousand new Covid-19 cases in the last week.

This marks the fourth week in a row for rising numbers.

Prior to July, Ohio had not broken 20-thousand new cases in nearly five months.

In response, the CDC has upgraded several counties due to “high” community spread. These include Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage and Richmond.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors and on public transportation in those areas.