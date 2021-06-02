Masks optional, full capacity crowds allowed again at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – After nearly a year, a statewide mask mandate is no longer in place.

That means masks are now optional at Progressive Field and Canal Park and both stadiums are selling tickets for full capacity games.

The mask mandate was one of the last remaining health orders in place.

Governor Mike DeWine issued the mask order in July 2020.

He announced that most health orders would be eliminated on June 2.

Ballparks made their plans around that announcement, saying they would make masks optional and reopen to full capacity Wednesday.

Last year’s opening day was canceled. The shortened season eventually went on without fans.

The governor and the CDC say anyone who is not vaccinated should continue to wear masks.