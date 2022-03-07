Masks now optional at Playhouse Square

**Related Video Above: Playhouse Square reopened to the public last summer.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — When Playhouse Square reopened to audiences last year, after going dark due to coronavirus, they put in place strict health guidelines, requiring masks and proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Now with lowered COVID spread rates in the state, the group of theaters is updating that policy, making face masks optional for all visiting theater fans.

“Audience members may choose whether to wear a mask at Playhouse Square, although there may be exceptions required by certain artists or productions,” Playhouse Square announced on its website. “We ask that all audience members be respectful of one another’s choices.”

All transactions within theaters are going to remain cashless and health guidelines are subject to change conditions evolve.

