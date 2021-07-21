Masks in schools: Who wants kids to mask up this fall in Ohio

Will your child be required to wear a mask when they return to school this fall?

They will be required to wear a mask on a bus or any public transit, per the Centers for Disease Control, regardless of vaccination status.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said all students over age 2, along with staff, should wear masks in school, whether they have been vaccinated for coronavirus.

Schools in Northeast Ohio are now announcing plans for their students when they return to the classroom.

All districts say these plans are subject to change.

This list is being updated as new policy guidelines are announced from each district. Check back for updates.

BRUNSWICK CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Masks will be voluntary.

The district will maintain 3-foot social distancing guidelines.

CHARDON LOCAL SCHOOLS

Chardon Local Schools plans to return to in-person instruction fulltime for the 2021-2022 school year.

Masks will be optional.

CLEVELAND METROPOLITAN SCHOOL DISTRICT

Cleveland Metropolitan School District Superintendent and CEO Eric Gordon announced masks will be required indoors for students, staff, and guests whether they are vaccinated for the first 5 weeks of the 2021-2022 school year.

They will be holding classes 5 days a week but maintain virtual options for parents who want to opt-out of in-person learning.

CMSD has not said when it will decide what happens with the rest of the school year in regard to masks.

CMSD will keep 3-foot social distancing and use touchless thermometers.

CUYAHOGA FALLS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The district plans to open for in-person instruction five days a week.

Face masks are optional.

The district will utilize a 3-foot social distancing protocol.

LORAIN CITY SCHOOLS

Lorain City Schools will not require masks for vaccinated staff and students.

According to its website, the district will return to in-person instruction five days a week.

The superintendent says a meeting with the health department could soon change this policy.

RIVERSIDE LOCAL SCHOOLS

Students and staff are not required to wear face masks for the 2021-2022 school year.

They ask everyone to continue at-home health assessments.

The district will not be offering a virtual learning program.

ROCKY RIVER CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Masks will be optional. The school district is eliminating the remote learning option.

STRONGSVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Face masks will be optional.

The district will implement 3-foot social distancing guidelines.

Virtual learning will also be optional for parents.

TWINSBURG CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Students younger than 12 will be required to wear masks, with the exception of preschool.

However, the district recommends preschool students wear masks as well.

Staff responsible for students under 12 will be required to wear masks.

Anyone who is not vaccinated will also be required to wear masks.

The district has remeasured classrooms for social distancing guidelines.

Meals will be served in the classroom to meet those guidelines.

WILLOUGHBY-EASTLAKE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The district updated its guidelines and now says students will not be required to wear masks.

The district will follow Lake County Health guidelines to determine whether students will maintain in-person instruction.

Don’t see your school? Email tips@fox8.com with information from your district.