Masks and reservations required as Greater Cleveland Aquarium reopens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Aquarium reopens Monday for the first time since March.

It closed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic when nonessential businesses were shut down by Governor Mike DeWine.

The aquarium is limiting daily attendance, so you’ll need to reserve a ticket online.

You can do that here.

Wearing a mask is required for guests and employees.

The aquarium as created a one-way traffic flow.

The are not renting wheelchairs and the café is currently not open.

They have temporarily suspended the parking fee to keep your visit contactless.

The cost of admission is $19.95 for ages 13 and up.

Kids under 2 are free. Ages 4-12 are $13.95.

You can read more about the guidelines here.

