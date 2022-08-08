KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Students at some Kent State University locations will have to wear a mask when they return to school.
Masks will be required indoors on campuses in counties with high Covid-19 transmission rates.
According to a recent update from the university, that means masks are now required indoors at these locations:
- The Ashtabula Campus
- The Cleveland Foot and Ankle Clinic
- The Cleveland Urban Design Collaborative
- The College of Podiatric Medicine
- The East Liverpool Campus
- The Kent Campus
- The Kent State University Airport
- The Salem Campus
- The Trumbull Campus
- The Tuscarawas Campus
- The Twinsburg Academic Center
The university is also highly recommending Covid-19 booster shots. Vaccines will be available at the Kent Campus.
Free at-home Covid-19 tests are also available on all campuses.