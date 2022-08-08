KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Students at some Kent State University locations will have to wear a mask when they return to school.

Masks will be required indoors on campuses in counties with high Covid-19 transmission rates.

According to a recent update from the university, that means masks are now required indoors at these locations:

The Ashtabula Campus

The Cleveland Foot and Ankle Clinic

The Cleveland Urban Design Collaborative

The College of Podiatric Medicine

The East Liverpool Campus

The Kent Campus

The Kent State University Airport

The Salem Campus

The Trumbull Campus

The Tuscarawas Campus

The Twinsburg Academic Center

The university is also highly recommending Covid-19 booster shots. Vaccines will be available at the Kent Campus.

Free at-home Covid-19 tests are also available on all campuses.