KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Students at some Kent State University locations will have to wear a mask when they return to school.

Masks will be required indoors on campuses in counties with high Covid-19 transmission rates.

According to a recent update from the university, that means masks are now required indoors at these locations:

  • The Ashtabula Campus
  • The Cleveland Foot and Ankle Clinic
  • The Cleveland Urban Design Collaborative
  • The College of Podiatric Medicine
  • The East Liverpool Campus
  • The Kent Campus
  • The Kent State University Airport
  • The Salem Campus
  • The Trumbull Campus
  • The Tuscarawas Campus
  • The Twinsburg Academic Center

The university is also highly recommending Covid-19 booster shots. Vaccines will be available at the Kent Campus.

Free at-home Covid-19 tests are also available on all campuses.