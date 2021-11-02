Masked Singer National Tour coming to Northeast Ohio Summer 2022

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Masked Singer National Tour 2022 is making a stop in Northeast Ohio this summer.

It’s coming June 9 to the E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall in Akron.

Here’s your chance to see celebrity guest hosts from the TV show – to be announced at a later date – and one local celebrity who will perform in a top-secret disguise.

Throughout the evening, the audience will try to guess his or her identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night. 

Tickets, starting at $39.75, go on sale Wednesday, November 3. You can get them here.

