SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Masked men wearing dark jumpsuits tried to bust open an ATM outside the Giant Eagle in Springfield Township according to police.

Police Chief Jack Simone said witnesses saw three men comitting a “smash and grab” with a stolen Ford-350 pick-up-truck tied to the machine with chains around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“In their effort to access the cash box they forcefully pulled open the ATM causing significant damage to the machine’s exterior and adjacent property,” Simone said.

*Photo courtesy: Springfield Township Police*

After a short chase, police apprehended one of the suspects, Simone said.

Tyrique Davis, a 24-year-old from Texas, was taken into custody, Simone said. “Davis now faces multiple charges, including receiving stolen property, theft, vandalism, possessing criminal tools, and obstructing official business. He has been incarcerated in the Summit County Jail,” he added.

Simone said officers recovered the money stolen from the ATM.