CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Video, reports, and 911 calls released to the FOX 8 I-Team show how a carjacker is accused of causing terror on Halloween.

The suspect is accused of wearing a “Jason” mask and swinging a hammer at a woman, before stealing her car, cell phone and wallet.

The carjacking happened early Tuesday morning.

The victim told police she was still wearing her Halloween costume when the robbery took place on Euclid Heights Boulevard in Cleveland Heights.

“I had a guy who came and stole my car and hit me with a sledgehammer before stealing it,” the victim told a 911 dispatcher. “He was wearing one of those Jason ski masks.”

Police spotted the car and tried to pull the vehicle over but the suspect refused to stop. After a brief pursuit, the suspect stopped on Brecksville Road. The 17-year-old still had on the Halloween mask when he was arrested.



Reports state officers believe they found the hammer used in the attack. The suspect now facing several charges, including aggravated robbery, in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.