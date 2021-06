STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — With updated guidance from both the Ohio Dept. of Health and the CDC, some places have relaxed their COVID-19 guidelines.

That includes the Stark County Courthouse which recently announced that those who are not vaccinated must still wear masks; those who are vaccinated will need to show proof to be exempt from wearing a mask.

Check out details of the relaxed policies and procedures, below:

Read the press release on the new guidance including what isn’t changing: