CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Akron-Canton Airport have announced the federal mask mandate is no longer in place in their facilities.

The announcements come after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate on public transit Monday. The Transportation Security Administration then said they would not enforce the order.

Airlines have the ability to require masks on their own. United, Alaska, Frontier, Southwest, American and Delta became the first airlines to announce they would not require masks on their flights later Monday, but until each airline chimes in, it’s unclear what Monday’s development means broadly for travelers.

In a series of tweets, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport asked passengers to check their airline’s mask policy prior to departure.

“The CDC still recommends that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings,” the tweets said. “Thank you for helping keep our staff and guests safe.”

In a tweet, Akron-Canton Airport said “According to the TSA, face masks are no longer required for your upcoming air travel. If you prefer to keep yours on, then please do so. The CDC continues to recommend travelers wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.”

Other public transportation, such as city-or-state-owned trains and buses, could still be subject to local regulations.