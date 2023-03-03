COLLEGE PARK, Maryland (WJW) – A Maryland mayor was arrested recently on dozens of counts of child pornography.

The City of College Park confirmed Thursday that former Mayor Patrick Wojahn, 47, was arrested.

According to reports from ABC News and other sources, Wojahn faces 56 counts of child pornography.

Prince George’s County Police say they received a tip that child pornography videos were uploaded to the app KiK back in January before being taken down.

According to police, investigators later learned that the KiK account was tied to Wojahn’s email.

College Park officials say Wojahn turned in his resignation Wednesday night, after investigators executed a search warrant at his home on Tuesday.

During the search, police say they confiscated cell phones, a tablet and a computer as evidence.

“It has been a profound honor and privilege to serve the City of College Park since 2007 as a city councilmember and your Mayor. However, effective immediately, I must resign my position,” the resignation letter read, in part. “I have cooperated fully, and will continue to cooperate, with law enforcement.”

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

“The city knows that this news is distressing and difficult for our community, and we encourage our residents to seek any help they feel necessary to work through this trying time,” city officials said in a statement.