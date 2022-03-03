Maryland apartment explosion: 10 hospitalized, several missing

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Authorities say 10 people were taken to hospitals and several remain unaccounted for following an explosion and fire at a Maryland apartment building.

Firefighters responded to the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, just outside Washington, D.C., around 10:30 a.m.

Video footage from a nearby resident’s outdoor security camera shows an explosion obliterating an end unit of one building.

Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service reports that multiple people were critically hurt in the fire that started at about 10:30 a.m. at a four-story building at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Goldstein says three people suffered serious injuries.

Authorities haven’t yet determined the origin or cause of the blast, but Goldstein said there had not been any recent calls about a gas leak or odor of the gas in the area.