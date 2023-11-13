NEW YORK (WJW) – Former federal judge and older sister of former President Donald Trump, Maryanne Trump Barry, has passed away at the age of 86, sources have told ABC News and the New York Times. She was found in her Fifth Avenue apartment early Monday morning with no signs of foul play or trauma.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Emergency services responded to a call regarding a person in cardiac arrest, according to sources. A spokesperson for former President Trump declined to comment on the matter ABC News reported.

Barry had a distinguished legal career, serving as a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit until her retirement in 2019. She was initially appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, and later appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit by President Bill Clinton in 1999.

With Maryanne Trump Barry’s passing, three of the former president’s four siblings have now passed away. His youngest brother, Robert Trump, died in August 2020 at the age of 71, while Fred Trump Jr. died of a heart attack at the young age of 42 in September 1981.