Mary Kay Letourneau dies at age 58

Mary Kay LeTourneau listens to testimony during a court hearing in Seattle, in this Feb. 6, 1998 file photo. LeTourneau, 35, a former grade school teacher and married mother of four, had two children by a student. She went to prison and then married the student, by then 21, after she got out. (AP Photo/Alan Berner, Pool. File)

(CNN/WJW) — Mary Kay Letourneau, the former Seattle-area teacher who was convicted in 1997 of second-degree child rape of one of her students, has passed away.

Letourneau died fairly suddenly in her home, her former attorney David Gehrke told CNN. Most of her family was with her, including Vili Fualaau, her former student and ex-husband who was giving her 24-hour care the last month of her life. According to TMZ, Letourneau, 58, died after a short battle with Stage 4 colon cancer.

“It was expected but sad anyway. She was a good person,” Gehrke told KOMO-TV.

Fualaau and Letourneau met when Letourneau was a 34-year-old teacher in Seattle. She was married with four children when she began an affair with Fualaau, her 13-year-old student in 1996.

Letourneau gave birth to Fualaau’s child before she served seven years in prison after she pleaded guilty to second-degree child rape charges. The couple later had a second child.

Letourneau and Fualaau got married in 2005 soon after she was released from prison, but Fualaau filed for legal separation in 2017 just before their 12-year anniversary.

It is not clear why Fualaau filed for the separation.

LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: