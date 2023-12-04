**Related Video Above: Learn more about the Heisman historic marker in Cleveland.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time, an Ohio State wide receiver has been invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Buckeyes receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named a finalist Monday night for college football’s most prestigious award. The other finalists include LSU’s Jaden Daniels, Oregon’s Bo Nix, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. The winner will be announced at the ceremony in New York on Saturday night.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is among the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists.



Harrison is the 5th #OhioState player in the last 6 years to be a Heisman finalist joining:



Dwayne Haskins (2018)

Justin Fields (2019)

Chase Young (2019)

C.J. Stroud (2021, 2022)@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) December 4, 2023

Harrison followed his remarkable sophomore season in 2022 with an impressive junior season in 2023 with 1,211 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns to lead the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record. Harrison Jr., son of NFL hall of fame receiver Marvin Harrison, was named the Big Ten offensive player of the year and a finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff award.

A Buckeyes player has not won the Heisman since 2006 when QB Troy Smith won OSU’s record-tying seventh trophy. Only four receivers have ever won the Heisman with the last being Alabama’s DeVonta Smith in 2020.

Harrison Jr. is projected to be among the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and could be set to sit out of Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl game against Missouri on Dec. 29.