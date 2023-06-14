(Video above is a story about a previous visit by Super Heroes to Public Square)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Eight iconic Marvel Super Heroes will descend on Cleveland’s Public Square June 24 for a free meet and greet.

The Super Heroes include Spider Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Thor, Black Widow and more.

Families are invited to take photos with their favorite Super Heroes, play in the splash pad, grab a bite to eat from a variety of food trucks, and dance to kid friendly music.

The event is Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.