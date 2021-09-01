Marvel Universe exhibit coming to COSI in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Center of Science and Industry in Columbus will soon host the single largest exhibit on the Marvel Universe.

“Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” features more than 300 items, including props, costumes and art. It opens to the public on Nov. 26 and runs through May 30 at COSI.

“This is one of the most exciting and groundbreaking exhibitions to live inside COSI’s walls, and we cannot wait to welcome COSI guests and Marvel super fans alike to be wholly-immersed into the Marvel Universe in a truly memorable and once-in-a-lifetime way” said COSI CEO and president Dr. Frederic Bertley.

“Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” gives fans of the movies and comics an up-close look at the mirror dimension of Doctor Strange and concept sketches, as well as a fans to pose for photos with life-size versions of the Black Panther and Spider-Man.

Admission into the exhibit is $15 and $13 for COSI member. Tickets can be reserved online. COSI is open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.