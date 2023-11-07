(WJW) – Martha Stewart knows when something is “a good thing.” And she most definitely knows when it is not.

The home and hospitality media maven has previously weighed in on important debates, such as the right way to install toilet paper (hang it over!) and now, she’s taking on the pumpkin spice craze.

Legendary meteorologist Al Roker asked her opinion on pumpkin spice Tuesday morning on TODAY.

“In a pie, I love it,” she started.

“In anything else, I do not love it.”

Al Roker excitedly agreed, “The queen has spoken. By royal decree, get rid of the pumpkin spice.”

Al has previously spoken out against pumpkin spice.

““There’s no pumpkin in it. It’s chemicals, it’s artificial flavoring — just why?” Al said on the show in 2020. “OK, if you want it in your coffee, fine. But you start putting it in all these other things, it doesn’t taste good!”

“I don’t like cappuccino with pumpkin spice in it, I just don’t,” Stewart said.

The 82-year-old mogul has also previously weighed-in on remote work, claiming it will ultimately lead the U.S. to “go down the drain.”

“You can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely,” Stewart told Footwear News over the summer.

Stewart has been making recommendations on cooking, entertaining and gardening since the 1980s when she debuted her first how-to book called, “Entertaining.” The book came out in 1982.

Whether you agree with her thoughts on pumpkin spice or remote work, Martha also has advice for how to live.

“Something I always say is to be curious and keep learning something new every day.”