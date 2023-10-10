[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lilly Blankenship has a message she wants everyone in Northeast Ohio to hear: “Roderick Stewart needs to be in prison.”

Blankenship isn’t alone in her mission. The U.S. Marshals are on the hunt for Roderick Stewart as well.

On Tuesday, the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force announced it would reward the tipster that helps them find the 29-year-old fugitive from Cleveland.

Law enforcement believes Stewart is responsible for crashing a car into a utility pole at West 58th Street and Denison on purpose, while 14 other people were on board with him.

WJW photo

Tragically, a 7-year-old girl was killed and several other children suffered serious injuries as a result. Stewart himself took off from the scene immediately and has now been missing for over a month, Marshals said.

“He needs to be held accountable for what he did to these kids. He just took off and abandoned them,” shared Blankenship.

Blankenship is speaking on behalf of her sister, whose daughter was one of several kids seriously hurt in this crash on Sept. 3.

“She is in a wheelchair. She has had two surgeries. She is going to be crippled. The growth plates are broken, so that leg will never continue to grow,” explained Blankenship.

The task force describes Stewart as standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 230 pounds. He’s been known to hang around the Cleveland area but all of Northeast Ohio is included in the alert.

Anyone with information on Stewart’s whereabouts is urged to call 1-866-4-WANTED (866-492-6833). Anonymous tips can also be provided on the U.S. Marshals’ website.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help Blankenship’s niece in her recovery.