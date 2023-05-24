(WJW) – The U.S. Marshals Service shared the results of Operation We Will Find You.

In a news release Wednesday, marshals said 35 critically missing children were recovered in Northern Ohio in an operation that ran from March 1 to May 15.

The operation focused on the major metropolitan areas of Cleveland, Toledo, Akron, Canton, Youngstown and surrounding counties.

According to marshals, all the missing juveniles’ whereabouts were unknown, and critical risk factors placed them in an elevated danger of physical or sexual abuse, neglect, substance abuse or human trafficking.

“The epidemic of missing children in our country needs a spotlight, it needs our focus. We hope operations like this sharpen that focus. Every child deserves a safe environment to grow up in, and we are dedicated to helping provide that for the children and families in Northern Ohio,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott is quoted in the release.

This is the third large-scale missing child operation conducted by the U.S. Marshals in Northern Ohio.

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive or missing child can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).