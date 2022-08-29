AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for its Fugitive of the Week, a man accused of striking a man with a vehicle then shooting him to death.

Alexander Quarterman, 48, is wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, according to a news release.

Quarterman is a Black man who is about 5-foot-11 and weighs about 220 pounds. His last known address is near the 2600 block of Mull Avenue in Copley. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Quarterman and Anthony Fowler were in the vehicle that ran down Patterson, Marshals said. Quarterman then fired several rounds from the vehicle, striking and killing Patterson, Marshals said. Fowler has since been arrested, but Quarterman remains at-large.

Anyone with information on Quarterman is urged to contact the task force at 1-866-4WANTED (866-492-6833) or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (TIP411). Tipsters can remain anonymous. A monetary reward may be available.