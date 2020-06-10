Marshals, DEA seize guns from Youngstown home of NFL draftee Lynn Bowden

They were at the house in the 200 block of Superior Street as Bowden stood on the porch in handcuffs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals and the Drug Enforcement Agency seized a number of loaded assault rifles and handguns during a search of the Youngstown home of local football standout Lynn Bowden.

They were at the house in the 200 block of Superior Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday while Bowden stood on the porch in handcuffs with other people who were in the house. Police often handcuff people while they search a home even if no one is arrested.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Sources said police had made a number of undercover drug buys at the home, but they do not know whether Bowden was involved in any of that activity.

The Warren Harding graduate was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 80th overall pick in Round Three of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bowden was a First-Team All-American at Kentucky. He remains the only four-time member of our WKBN Big 22 and was twice named our Ohio Player of the Year.

As a quarterback, Bowden led the SEC in rushing with 1,468 yards.

WKBN was told Bowden lived in the Youngstown home with other relatives.