CLEVELAND (WJW) — Federal agents have apprehended a 29-year-old fugitive who they say intentionally crashed a car into a utility pole, killing a 7-year-old girl and injuring several other children.

Roderick Stewart, accused of homicide and felonious assault, was arrested “without issue” at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at a Ravenna hospital, U.S. Marshals confirmed.

Stewart is accused of intentionally crashing a car near the intersection of West 58th Street and Denison Avenue in Cleveland on Sept. 3, while 14 other people were on board, according to a Tuesday notice from U.S. Marshals.

They included several children ranging in age from 2 to 12 years old, Cleveland EMS said at the time.

Authorities said he then fled the scene. He was on the run for more than a month, according to Marshals. Agents on Tuesday announced a monetary reward for information leading to his arrest.

“He needs to be held accountable for what he did to these kids. He just took off and abandoned them,” said Lilly Blankenship, whose niece was seriously injured in the crash.

One of the car’s occupants, Dai’Nyla Wray, 7, was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but died.

“Now I gotta explain to my son that he is never going to see his sister again, and I just wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” the girl’s father Deonte Wray told FOX 8 News in September.