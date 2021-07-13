Marshals arrest two suspects in 2020 Akron murder

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities arrested two suspects in an Akron murder on Tuesday.

Eric Farrey Jr., 21, and a 17-year-old boy were wanted by Akron police for aggravated robbery and aggravated murder. They are accused of demanding money from the victim outside a cell phone store in October and shooting him when he didn’t comply.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said its members found the teen leaving a home on Johnson Street on a bicycle. He was arrested after a short pursuit.

Farrey was apprehended at an apartment on Sumner Street, Marshals said.

“Diligence by the Akron Police Department resulted in these two suspects being identified months after the incident. Thanks to the Akron Police Department and our fugitive task force, two more violent fugitives are off the streets of Akron,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release on Tuesday.