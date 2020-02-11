Marshals arrest suspect in Youngstown triple homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW)-- The U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in the shooting that left three people dead in Youngstown over the weekend.

Authorities found Robert Shelton, 44, on Townsend Drive in Liberty, thanks to a tip from the public, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said. He was taken into custody without incident on a murder charge.

Youngstown police said Shelton shot and killed Dymond Ortello, 34, early Sunday morning at Brothers of Power Classic Cars. According to investigators, it appears that the other two people killed shot at each other.

Two bystanders were also injured.

