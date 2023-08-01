[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — U.S. Marshals on Tuesday afternoon arrested a man suspected in the violent armed robbery of a Slavic Village pizza shop in June.

Terrance Trawick, 37, of Cleveland, was arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday at a home along East 55th Street in Cleveland, according to a news release from U.S. Marshals.

Authorities said Trawick and another suspect came to the shop along Broadway Avenue just after midnight on June 15, then beat, shot at and robbed those inside before fleeing on foot. Police found both victims bleeding profusely, according to the release.

Task force members received new information leading to Trawick’s hideout in the 3200 block of East 55th Street — less than a mile from the scene of the robbery, according to the release.

“The men and women of our fugitive task force worked tirelessly over the past month, tracking down this violent fugitive,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott is quoted in the release. “Today, his run from the law ended after our task force found him hiding under a bed.”

(Cleveland Division of Police) (Cleveland Division of Police)

Cuyahoga County court records show Trawick was indicted July 10 on a dozen counts including aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability. He was summonsed to an arraignment on July 25, and an arrest warrant was issued that day, records show.

No future court dates have been set.