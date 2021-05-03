Marshals arrest suspect in Akron murder of rideshare driver

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect within hours of the murder of a rideshare driver.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car near Buchtel Avenue and Straw Street in Akron Sunday afternoon.

According to Marshals, Akron police detectives identified the suspect: 23-year-old Kahlyl Powe. He was located just a few blocks from where the murder occurred.

“Senseless violence and murder will not be tolerated in any of our communities in northern Ohio. Law enforcement will work day and night to bring those wanted for these heinous crimes to justice. Hopefully the swift arrest of this suspect will bring some closure to the family of the victim,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, in a news release on Monday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim was 48-year-old Kristopher A. Roukey, of Hudson.