Marshals arrest man wanted in homicide of woman found on I-77

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A wanted homicide suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.

The man, 26-year-old Deandra Chisholm, was arrested by Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) for his part in the homicide of a woman found dead on a I-77 exit ramp on Saturday, March 20.

Chisholm was reportedly named as a suspect not long after the incident occurred, and he was found today hiding at a home on the the 3300 block of Meyer Avenue in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland.

Early Saturday morning, the police were initially called after a woman was reported shot in downtown Cleveland in the area of I-90. The police investigated and were able to locate the 26-year-old victim near the Woodland and East 30th exit ramp on I-77. Police said they found the victim, Darnesha Johnson, dead at the scene. She was reportedly shot in the neck and the chest.

“A senseless act of violence such as this will not be tolerated in the city of Cleveland or anywhere in our communities in Northern Ohio,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement. “Our task force will continue to work together with our local partners to ensure that as soon as violent fugitives such as this are identified, they are arrested and brought to justice.”