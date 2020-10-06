Mars set to shine brightly tonight, won’t be this close to Earth for another 15 years

(WJW) — Tuesday night, the Red Planet should be visible in the night sky for all Earthlings, as long as the weather cooperates.
Mars is set to be a relatively close 38.6 million miles away, rising in the sky over Cleveland around 7:36 p.m., the National Weather Service Cleveland reports.
The planet won’t be this close to Earth again for another 15 years. NASA says that Mars will reach its highest point in the sky around midnight.
Northeast Ohioans should look up to the Southeast to catch the bright planet in action.
NASA currently has a rover traveling to Mars, which is set to land on the planet next February.
