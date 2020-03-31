1  of  3
Breaking News
LIVE: Cleveland food bank distribution Coronavirus headlines: US deaths pass 3,100; world virus infections top 800,000 Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis

Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) Marriott says guests’ names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed in the second major data breach to hit the company in less than two years.

The world’s largest hotel company says approximately 5.2 million guests may have been affected.

The information taken may have included names, addresses, birthdays, room preferences and loyalty information for linked companies like airlines.

Marriott says it’s still investigating, but it doesn’t believe credit card information, passport numbers or driver’s license information was accessed.

The company says it is notifying impacted guests.

Marriott also discovered a massive data breach in late 2018.

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral