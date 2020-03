Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) - Maroon 5 is going on a multi-country tour in 2020 with Meghan Trainor.

Trainor's new album "Treat Myself" is expected to be released in January.

Maroon 5 and Trainor will play at Blossom Music Center on June 18.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 12 p.m.

41.191313 -81.560658