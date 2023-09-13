MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The driver behind the wheel of a Marlington Local Schools bus that flipped on Monday has a long list of accidents and convictions on her driving record.

Debra Weisel, 58, has a valid Class B Commercial driver’s license, according to the record provided by the Ohio Department of Public Safety. But the record shows she has been convicted of six offenses in the Alliance Municipal Court and Canton Municipal Court.

New video was released from the Ohio State Highway Patrol showing the aftermath of the crash that sent five students and the driver to the hospital for treatment with their injuries.

Weisel was cited for failure to control a motor vehicle after crashing her bus while trying to negotiate a turn on Columbus Road at Reeder Avenue in Marlboro Township.

Weisel’s driving record shows six listed accidents in Stark County, dating from 07/16/2002 to 05/17/2012. It also shows six convictions dating from 1/1/1999 to 10/12/2018.

The convictions are for failure to control (three times), assured clear distance, driving left of center and running a stop sign.

Marlington Local Schools has placed Weisel on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also still investigating the cause of the crash over a ten day window after the accident.

The State of Ohio has a benchmark for bus drivers to meet 18 requirements to be certified as a bus driver, which includes a motor vehicle records check, state background check and drug and alcohol checks to list a few.

Fox 8 has made multiple requests to speak with the Marlington Local Schools Superintendent and Director of Transportation to question the driver’s record and standards set by the district to qualify as a bus driver. Those requests have not been met at the time of this report.

The accident is the third serious bus accident in the state this school year. One student was killed and nearly two dozen more were injured in Clark County on August 22.

Governor Mike DeWine has created the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group to improve overall bus safety for students and drivers across the state. The group had its first meeting on Monday, the same day of this accident.