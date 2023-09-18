ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) — The Marlington Local Schools bus driver cited in a rollover crash on Sept. 11 that injured five students has resigned.

A district spokesperson on Monday confirmed the resignation of 58-year-old Debra Weisel, of Hartville.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers cited Weisel for failure to control, for reportedly failing to negotiate a curve near Columbus Road Northeast and Reeder Avenue Northeast in Marlboro Township, Stark County.

Photo courtesy Jordan Miller News

(Courtesy of Jordan Miller News)

(Courtesy of Jordan Miller News)

Nineteen middle- and high-school-age children were on their way home from school, local authorities said. Five students and Weisel were taken to area hospitals.

Weisel is due for arraignment in Alliance Municipal Court on Wednesday, Sept. 27, court records show.

Weisel’s driving record shows she’s had six collisions, dating from 2002 to 2012, as well as six traffic convictions, dating from 1999 to 2018, FOX 8 News previously reported.

Three of those convictions were for failure to control. Others were for following too closely, driving left of center and running a stop sign.

Weisel was placed on leave following the Sept. 11 crash.

FOX 8 News has made multiple requests to speak with district officials on Weisel’s driving record. Those requests have not been met.