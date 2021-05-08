Marlboro police need help identifying individuals seen reportedly trying to steal catalytic converters

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Marlboro police need help identifying the people seen in an eye-opening video posted to Facebook.

In the video, individuals are reportedly attempting to steal catalytic converters from a resident’s truck parked in his driveway. The resident is shown pulling out a rifle. The suspects were reportedly able to drive off quickly. No one was injured in the incident.

Reportedly, this is not the first incident of this kind in the area, and police are also on the lookout for a red Ford Expedition with black rims (as seen in the video).

Anyone who may know anything is asked to reach out to police at 330-935-2338.