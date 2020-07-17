Market Garden Brewery utilizing new ‘parklets’ to expand outdoor seating amid pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland has installed barriers in front of businesses to block off parking lanes, creating “parklets” with space for expanded outdoor dining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s first ever street side parklet is on West 25th Street in the Ohio City neighborhood.

Several businesses, including Market Garden Brewery, will be utilizing the new set up.

Market Garden took to Twitter Friday showing the painted concrete and barriers. They also have tables set up tables so customers can social distance while enjoying beer and food.

✨TODAY at 4PM✨ We’re excited to debut Cleveland’s first ever street side park-let. Perfect for enjoying a fresh beer and the open air on this beautiful, sunny Friday! #beerforpeople #marketgardenbrewpub pic.twitter.com/ySB3QhWXBS — MarketGardenBrewpub (@MarketGardenCLE) July 17, 2020

“Now, when you come to Market Garden Brewery, and next week here at Nano Brew, there will be at least double the amount of outdoor space in these linear beer gardens we’ve put along West 25th Street,” Sam McNulty, co-owner of Nano Brew and Market Garden Brewery, told FOX 8.

Nano Brew and Market Garden Brewery are reopening for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The co-owners say they kept an eye on what the rest of the country was doing and are implementing protocols that have proven to be successful. They say they really want to follow the “best practices” to keep employees and customers safe.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: