Market Garden Brewery releases beer honoring NASA mathematician on International Women’s Day

Katherine Johnson was responsible for the mathematical data that made NASA’s first trips to space possible. She died this week at 101. (Courtesy: NASA via CNN)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A local Cleveland brewery is releasing a new beer in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Market Garden Brewery is releasing a new beer called “Hidden Figures.”

The brew is named in honor of late NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

Johnson calculated rocket trajectories and Earth orbits for NASA’s early space missions. Her contributions were critical to the success of the United States’ first spaceflights.

She was also portrayed in the 2016 film “Hidden Figures,” which told the stories of several pioneering black female aerospace workers.

Johnson died last month at the age of 101.

Market Garden Brewery developed “Hidden Figures” in collaboration with the Cleveland Chapter of the Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to assist, inspire and encourage women beer industry professionals to advance their careers through education.

The beer-maker describes the new brew as a “New England Style Double IPA brewed with the Pink Boots Society Hop Blend of Azacca, El Dorado, Loral, and Idaho Gem.”

It was fermented with a signature East Coast Burlington Yeast strain which creates a very aroma forward, full-bodied, and juicy/less bitter IPA.

Market Garden Brewery is donating $1 to the Pink boots Society for each glass of “Hidden Figures” that is sold.

The brewery is holding a release party for the new IPA on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m.