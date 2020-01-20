Mark your calendars: St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale soon

Breaking News
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) - Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home go on sale Thursday, February 20.

Starting at 6 a.m. on that day, we'll reveal the phone number to call for your ticket.

There will also be a link to get them online.

Each ticket costs $100 and puts you in the raffle for the home and other prizes.

St. Jude Dream Home 2020

This year's home is under construction in Falls Glen in Olmsted Falls.

It will be a 3,000 square foot home with a french modern design.

The home is valued at about $500,000.

This is the 8th year that FOX 8 has participated in the dream home and the 5th year for Cleveland Custom Homes.

In 2019, viewers helped raise $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

