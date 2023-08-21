Editor’s Note: The video above is about the Barbie Dreamhouse.

(WJW) – The second annual National Cinema Day has been set. On August 27, for just one day, all movies and all showtimes will be $4 at participating theaters.

According to the Associated Press, more than 3,000 theaters are participating, which includes AMC and Regal.

Last year’s National Cinema Day offered $3 tickets, and it paid off big time.

8.1 million people bought tickets, the AP reports.

“Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pasttimes — moviegoing,” says Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation. “We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone.”

In addition to another chance to see the blockbuster “Barbie,” some classics and new releases will be showing on Sunday.

“Jurassic Park” is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a reissue of the movie in REALD 3D. It’s out starting Friday, August 25.