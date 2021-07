SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Mark Wahlberg hosts the opening of F45 Training at Miramar MCAs, the first fitness franchise on a US military base on June 11, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for F45 Training)

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – Wednesday marks the grand opening of the Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Avon.

Formerly Joe Firment Chevrolet, the dealership on Chester Rd. will celebrate with free hamburgers from the Wahlburger food truck from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The actor and former rapper also owns dealerships in Columbus and Dublin, Ohio.

The Avon location will be his 5th in the state.

Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet is hiring.

