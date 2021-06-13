Marion troopers investigate serious injury crash

MARION, Ohio (WJW) — Marion troopers are investigating a serious injury crash that happened on Saturday.

Officers say around 11 p.m., a 35-year-old woman in a Chevy Cruze traveling southbound on Main Street, failed to stop at a red light and was hit by a Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 24-year-old man, traveling eastbound on Church Street, according to a release.

The car went off the south side of Church Street hitting the curb and a building. The Jeep overturned and landed in the northbound lanes of Main Street, according to officers.

The woman was transported by EMS to the hospital and then flown by MedFlight to the Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.

The man was transported by EMS to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers say the woman was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion City Police Department, Marion City Fire and EMS, and Ed’s 24 Hour Service.