MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marion man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the rape of a 7-year-old girl.

Marion County Common Pleas Judge Matthew P. Frericks sentenced Thomas Chafin, 61, to life in prison without parole on Friday, two months after a jury convicted him of raping of a child in August 2021, according to a news release from Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan.

“Quite frankly, life in prison is too good for Chafin, but at least we know he will not be able to hurt any more children,” Grogan said.

Chafin’s victim shared details of the assault with her mother, a nurse at the Hardin Memorial Hospital and a social worker at the Child Advocacy Center of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Grogan said.

A forensic investigation revealed abrasions along the child’s thigh, corroborating the 7-year-old victim’s claim that Chafin scratched her during the assault.

During the trial, the jury — which deliberated for less than an hour before reaching a verdict — saw a video interview where the child disclosed the rape and testimony from a polygraphist who disclosed that Chafin denied the rape during the polygraph exam.