Mario Lopez connects with former ‘Saved by the Bell’ costar Dustin Diamond after cancer diagnosis

(WJW) — Actor Mario Lopez says he is praying for former “Saved by the Bell” costar, Dustin Diamond, after Diamond’s recent cancer diagnosis.

Diamond’s team confirmed the diagnosis on Facebook Thursday.

A post said, “At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.”

Entertainment Weekly is reporting Diamond’s diagnosis was Stage 4 cancer and he is being treated in a Florida hospital. His rep is said to have told EW, “He’s undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home.”

According to TMZ, the 44-year-old was taken to the hospital last weekend after he reportedly felt pain all over his body.

Lopez posted on social media Thursday that: “I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless.”

Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers and Lopez played A.C. Slater on “Saved by the Bell” from the late ’80s to the ’90s.