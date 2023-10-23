CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Vogt, a former journeyman catcher now on Seattle’s coaching staff, is scheduled to have his second interview with the Cleveland Guardians to be their manager, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press.

The 38-year-old Vogt spent last season as bullpen and quality control coach with the Mariners. He had an initial meeting with the Guardians last week as the club looks to replace Terry Francona, who stepped down earlier this month after 11 seasons in Cleveland.

FOX 8’s John Sabol confirmed the interview on Monday.

Vogt’s second meeting with the Guardians is scheduled for Tuesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

He is also a candidate for San Francisco’s managerial job.

Vogt has no managerial experience, but he has long been regarded as someone with potential at the position. San Diego manager Bob Melvin, Texas manager Bruce Bochy and Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell have all publicly expressed confidence that the personable Vogt would one day manage in the majors.

Vogt played 10 seasons in the big leagues with Oakland (six seasons), Arizona (2), Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Milwaukee. He retired after the 2022 season with the Athletics, hitting a home run in his final game.

The Guardians are having to replace their manager for the first time since 2013. Francona is the winningest manager in club history, but the 64-year-old decided to step away from the game after dealing with some major health issues in recent years.