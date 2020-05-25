Marine stands on street corner for 24 hours to raise awareness of veteran suicide

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant Tim Chambers has been demonstrating in his dress blues on Memorial Day for 18 years.

This year he stood on a busy street corner in our nation’s capital for 24 hours to raise awareness of veteran suicide.

“It’s a very emotional time, very emotional,” Chambers’ wife, Lorraine Heist-Chambers told WJLA. “This is something that he needs to do every year and I support him for it. No matter what it takes, we get out here.”

At the beginning of the first hour, Chambers held a salute for 22 minutes to symbolize the 22 American veterans who take their life every day, on average. The salute drops by one minute each hour, ultimately working its way down to zero.