Marijuana coated in mustard, stacks of money found in vehicle

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A man has been arrested after being found with marijuana coated in mustard and thousands of dollars in his vehicle.

Deputies with the Portage County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on June 21 on Interstate 76 eastbound in Brimfield Township, according to a press release from the department.

According to the sheriff’s department, a man from Detroit, Michigan who was driving a rental car was pulled over. That is when deputies smelled marijuana in the vehicle.

Deputies conducted a search and found about a half pound of marijuana was found wrapped in saran wrap and coated in mustard in an attempt to mask the odor, according to the release.

Nearly $10,000 was also found in the glove box, the release said.

The drugs and money were taken by police.

No further information was made available.