SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again! The sunflowers in Maria’s Field of Hope are in full bloom at Cedar Point.

The amusement park is inviting guests to check out the field, which will be bright and colorful through mid-September.

Guests can dedicate a sunflower to a loved one and browse Maria’s Shop, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Maria’s Field of Hope is in partnership with Prayers From Maria Children’s Cancer Foundation, which was named after Maria McNamara who died from cancer at the age of seven in 2007.

There’s no fee to walk through the field, but they do accept donations to help, “bring more targeted, life-saving treatments to children battling deadly brain tumors,” the website says.

“We hope to see you there, and here’s to a beautiful blooming season!” Cedar Point said in an Instagram post.